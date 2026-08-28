TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN—According to a Daryo report, a mural has been found at the Boburtepa site in southern Uzbekistan by Sanjar Abdurakhimov of the Institute of Archaeology of Samarkand and his colleagues. Painted on a layer of clay on the wall of a building thought to have been used as a temple in the fourth and fifth centuries A.D., the wall decoration features tulips and white flowers decorated with thin, wavy red lines. The wall was later covered with a layer of white lime plaster. Researchers plan to investigate further the building's possible function. To read about excavations at a Silk Road metropolis, go to "Letter from Uzbekistan: An Oasis City's Origin Story."

Wall mural depicting floral motifs, Boburtepa, Uzbekistan