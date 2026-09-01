İZMIR, TURKEY—Türkiye Today reports that three possible public spaces and several wall paintings have been discovered in Smyrna, an ancient Greek city on Anatolia’s Aegean coastline, by a team of researchers led by Akin Ersoy of İzmir Katip Celebi University. The newly uncovered spaces date to the fifth and sixth centuries A.D. and were found in the city's agora. Two of them have mosaic floors, while the third has a marble floor. The wall paintings were found in the agora and the theater. “This is the first time we have found wall paintings in these spaces,” Ersoy said. “Until now, we had never come across anything like this in the agora of Smyrna or around the theater,” he explained. To read about peculiar faux marble decoration in a Roman house in southwestern Anatolia's city of Aphrodisias, go to "Put On Your Best Face."
Paintings and Floor Surfaces Revealed in Smyrna’s Agora
News September 1, 2026
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