TBILISI, GEORGIA—According to a report in The Independent, roadwork in central Tbilisi has revealed a 1,000-year-old pottery workshop. Founded in the fourth century A.D., Tbilisi had become a stop on the Silk Road by the tenth century. Over the course of the medieval period, the city was ruled by the Umayyad Caliphate in Damascus, the Abbasid Caliphate in Baghdad, and the Seljuk Empire. “Tbilisi was always multicultural, a real center for the region, particularly an economic center,” said David Lordkipanidze of Georgia’s National Museum. To read about exotic birds gifted to the Abbasid caliphs, go to "Gyrfalcons Over Baghdad."
Medieval Pottery Workshop Uncovered in Tbilisi
News September 10, 2026
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