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Black Figs Excavated at Neolithic Site in Northwestern Turkey

News September 14, 2026

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HAVRAN, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that charred figs recovered from a cave in northwestern Turkey have been dated to 8,000 years ago. Derya Yalcikli of Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University said that Andik Cave was discovered in 1949. Previous research has shown that the site was used for storage and ritual purposes over thousands of years. “We have identified inside the cave, in phases before pottery was used, a floor arrangement similar to those constructed in houses,” Yalcikli said. Many charred figs that had been stored in one place were uncovered in this level, along with barley and wheat. Figs are still an important crop in the region, he concluded. To read about a burned fig uncovered at a Roman site in Ireland, go to "A Passion for Fruit: Ancient Comfort Food."

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