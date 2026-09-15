SANT’ELPIDIO A MARE, ITALY—La Brújula Verde reports that a landslide in central Italy has exposed a Picene burial estimated to date to the sixth century B.C. Previous genetic studies have shown that the Picenes were related to other pre-Roman Italic groups. The Picenes are known to have lived near the Adriatic Sea and imported pottery, bronzes, and other goods from Greece. Some of the goods that passed through Picene ports were carried on to other areas of Europe. This burial was spotted when heavy rains exposed a ceramic vessel on a hillside. A team of researchers from the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape for the Provinces of Ascoli Piceno, Fermo, and Macerata inspected the area and recovered several additional vessels. Further investigation of the site may reveal additional burials and possible connections to other Picene sites in the region. To read about excavations of another Picene tomb, go to "Fit for a Prince."
Landslide Exposes Pre-Roman Burial in Eastern Italy
News September 15, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2026
Sardinian Ritual Summit
The Music of Time September/October 2026
War Pigs
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2026
Ancient Architectural Digest
Model Homes March/April 2026
A Hut for the Afterlife
LOCATION: Central Italy
DATE: Ca. 900–700 b.c.
-
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social changePhoto © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the futureCourtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez
-
Features September/October 2026
Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?
Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohsCourtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition
-
Features September/October 2026
2,000 Years Under the Sea
The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed© ESAG/UNIGE