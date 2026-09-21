1765 watercolor of Roebuck Castle by Gabriel Beranger

DUBLIN, IRELAND—According to a statement released by University College Dublin (UCD), traces of a medieval structure have been identified within Roebuck Castle, a building on the campus of University College Dublin, by Tadhg O’Keeffe of UCD. “From the outside, the present building looks to be entirely Victorian,” O’Keeffe said. “Inside, though, the walls of the old castle are preserved. The medieval features are still there. They’re hidden under plaster but they can be made out,” he explained. During the medieval period, the fortress stood on a road approaching the city. The oldest parts of the surviving building have been dated to the thirteenth century, while the courtyard to the rear of the structure also dates to the medieval period. It had been previously thought that the castle ruins had been demolished in the eighteenth century. To read about a trove of artifacts unearthed in a Dublin castle, go to "Treasures of Rathfarnham Castle."