BASEL, SWITZERLAND—SwissInfo reports that a nearly intact medieval heating system has been found at the site of Gnadental Convent, which was built outside the walls of the city of Basel around 1231. The heating system consisted of an underground chamber lined with stones to hold heat produced by a firebox channel beneath it. Eight openings allowed warm air to rise from the chamber up into a common room thought to have been used as a dining hall. The monastery was dissolved after the Protestant Reformation in the sixteenth century, but some of the buildings were repurposed, or new buildings were constructed with materials from the convent. To read more about Swiss medieval history, go to "Switzerland Everlasting."
Medieval Heating System Discovered in Switzerland
News September 24, 2026
Recommended Articles
Artifacts May/June 2024
Medieval Iron Gauntlet
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2019
Medieval Baby Bootie
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2026
Gyrfalcons Over Baghdad
Dozens of birds gifted to medieval Abbasid caliphs were likely imported from Iceland
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026
Viking Mollusk Mask
-
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social changePhoto © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the futureCourtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez
-
Features September/October 2026
Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?
Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohsCourtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition
-
Features September/October 2026
2,000 Years Under the Sea
The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed© ESAG/UNIGE