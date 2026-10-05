Amber bead

HALDEN, NORWAY—Science in Norway reports that a rescue excavation on southeastern Norway’s Svinesund Plateau, which was led by Carine Rosenvinge of the Museum of Cultural History Oslo, has uncovered a Neolithic gallery grave lined with stone slabs. The bottom of the grave was paved with smaller stones. The structure has been dated to about 4,000 years ago, when early farmers moved into the region. Flint daggers and arrowheads are usually found in such graves and attributed to warriors, Rosenvinge explained. This grave, however, only contained one arrowhead and no daggers. An amber bead, a pottery fragment, and evidence of burning were recovered from the burial. “So, there is something a little different about this one,” she said. Dating of the burned remains is planned. To read about other recent archaeological research in southeastern Norway, go to "Nordic Metal."