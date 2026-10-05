Lead figurine of Venus Pudica

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY—According to the Greek Reporter, a lead figurine depicting Venus Pudica has been unearthed at a Roman settlement in Hungary. Bence Simon of Eötvös Loránd University said that the statue of the nude Venus covering her body with her hands is the first religious object uncovered at the site of Pilisszentiván-Hárs. The researchers also found a fragment of leaded bronze armor, iron tools, brooches, an iron tong, pottery, and coins. A structure next to an area paved with stone slabs may have been used for work-related activities. For more on Roman-era Hungary, go to "Off the Grid: Aquincum, Hungary."