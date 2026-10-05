BUDAPEST, HUNGARY—According to the Greek Reporter, a lead figurine depicting Venus Pudica has been unearthed at a Roman settlement in Hungary. Bence Simon of Eötvös Loránd University said that the statue of the nude Venus covering her body with her hands is the first religious object uncovered at the site of Pilisszentiván-Hárs. The researchers also found a fragment of leaded bronze armor, iron tools, brooches, an iron tong, pottery, and coins. A structure next to an area paved with stone slabs may have been used for work-related activities. For more on Roman-era Hungary, go to "Off the Grid: Aquincum, Hungary."
Lead Venus Figurine Unearthed in Hungary
News October 5, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2021
Head Space
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2026
Hadrian’s Wall Keepsake
One Roman soldier brought home a special souvenir from his service in a faraway place
The Unexpected World of the Odyssey May/June 2026
Another Trojan War?
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2026
Ancient Architectural Digest
-
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social changePhoto © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the futureCourtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez
-
Features September/October 2026
Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?
Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohsCourtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition
-
Features September/October 2026
2,000 Years Under the Sea
The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed© ESAG/UNIGE