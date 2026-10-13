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Roman Window Grille Uncovered in Switzerland

News October 13, 2026

Iron bars of window grille in situ, Augusta Raurica, Switzerland
Augusta Raurica
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BASEL, SWITZERLAND—La Brújula Verde reports that an iron window grille has been unearthed near a Roman house at Augusta Raurica, the site of an ancient settlement on the banks of the Rhine River in northwestern Switzerland. Five bars, two crosspieces, and rings that were likely used to attach the grille to a wooden window frame were recovered. Archaeologists also found two nails. The grill had been set in a wall made of stone and mortar that has since collapsed. The building has not yet been dated. To read about previous finds from Augusta Raurica, go to "Oops! Down the Drain."

Iron bars of window grille
Iron bars of window grille

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