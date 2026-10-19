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19th-Century Cemetery Excavated in Copenhagen

News October 19, 2026

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COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The graves of more than 1,000 people have been uncovered in Copenhagen’s Hans Tavsens Park, according to a report in The Copenhagen Post. The poorest residents of the city were buried here in the nineteenth century, including those who died during a cholera epidemic in 1853. Some of the remains will be reburied in the park before redevelopment of the area is completed, but most of the bone will be housed at the University of Copenhagen. A sample of the remains will be analyzed for information about the health of the population. To read about the health and diet of Copenhagen’s population in the late seventeenth century, go to “Please Wash Your Hands.”

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