SPILSBY, ENGLAND—Lincolnshire World reports that the remains of a small dog were discovered during an excavation conducted ahead of a construction project. The almost complete skeleton has been dated to between 40 B.C. and A.D. 60. “While we cannot identify the dog with any modern breed, its size and skeletal form indicate it was a house pet that wouldn’t have survived without human care—a very unusual find in a rural setting of this date,” said Lorrain Higbee of Wessex Archaeology. More than 30 Anglo-Saxon graves, gold and silver jewelry, pottery, and weapons were also uncovered during the project. To read about England’s long canine history, go to “They’re Just Like Us.”

Dog bones