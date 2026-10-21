JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Mosaic Flooring Uncovered at Kultepe-Kanesh in Central Anatolia

News October 21, 2026

Aerial view of excavated structure, Kanesh, Turkey
Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism
SHARE:

KAYSERI, TURKEY—Türkiye Today reports that a mosaic floor dated to more than 2,000 years ago has been unearthed in central Anatolia at the site of Kültepe-Kanesh by researchers from Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ankara University, and South Korea’s National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage. Kültepe-Kanesh was first settled in the third millennium B.C. and was inhabited into the Roman period. The largest surviving section of mosaic, found under four archaeological layers dated to between 323 and 30 B.C., measures about five feet square, but smaller fragments of mosaic in the area suggest that the floor had once been larger. The flooring had been set on leveled ground covered with crushed stone, fine soil, and a layer of small river pebbles and other materials. Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the mosaic is the first to be uncovered at the site. To read about an archive of cuneiform tablets unearthed at the site, go to “Assyrian Women of Letters.”

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2026

Reclining with the River God

Read Article
Mosaic, Aspendos, Turkey
Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Read Article
(Photo by J. Isager)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020

Polychrome Patchwork

Read Article
(Uşaklı Höyük Archaeological Project, http://usaklihoyuk.org/)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE