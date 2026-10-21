TARAWA, KIRIBATI—An anomaly spotted in satellite imagery near the Taraia Peninsula on the South Pacific island of Nikumaroro cannot be confirmed as the wreckage of Amelia Earhart’s Lockheed Electra 10-E, according to a statement released by Purdue University. In 1937, Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan attempted to fly around the world. They were headed from Papua New Guinea to Howland Island, some 400 miles from the island of Nikumaroro, when they disappeared. Discovered in 2020, the anomaly is now thought to have been a collection of large trees that has since broken up, and much of it has washed away. The reflective surface seen in the imagery is thought to have been produced by a concretized coral sand. “Amelia Earhart’s spirit of courage and curiosity drove every step of the search,” said Rick Pettigrew of the Archaeological Legacy Institute. “We accomplished our goal to determine what the Taraia Object was,” he added. The search for Earhart will continue, promised Steve Schultz of Purdue University. To read about an aircraft carrier that sank to the bottom of the South Pacific in 1942, go to “Understanding Hornet’s Fate.”
Search for Amelia Earhart’s Plane Continues
News October 21, 2026
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid November/December 2026
San Agustín, Colombia
Letter from Cape Canaveral November/December 2026
Dawn of the Space Age
Archaeologists have made surprising discoveries spanning 3,000 years at the birthplace of American space exploration
Features November/December 2026
Kingdom of Fortresses
How diverse and far-flung Iron Age chiefdoms united to challenge the Assyrian Empire
Features November/December 2026
A Tomb of One's Own
Life behind the scenes in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings
-
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social changePhoto © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the futureCourtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez
-
Features September/October 2026
Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?
Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohsCourtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition
-
Features September/October 2026
2,000 Years Under the Sea
The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed© ESAG/UNIGE