DIYARBAKIR PROVINCE, TURKEY—According to a Türkiye Today report, green malachite and copper has been uncovered in a 9,000-year-old workshop in a Neolithic settlement in southeastern Turkey. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the pieces of raw and worked malachite, copper beads, and other copper objects were found in the workshop, which has a stone-paved work area. Six postholes were found around the edges of the area, suggesting that it may have been covered by a canopy. “The discovery shows that the mining tradition here continued for about 2,000 years and that specialized production activities took place in specific work areas,” Ersoy said. For more on this era of Anatolia, go to “Tales from the Neolithic,” one of ARCHAEOLOGY’s Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.
9,000-Year-Old Workshop Uncovered in Turkey
News October 23, 2026
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
A Feminine Touch
Çatalhöyük, Turkey
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
Tales from the Neolithic
Karahantepe, Turkey
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
Neolithic Piercings
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023
Farmers and Foragers
-
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social changePhoto © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the futureCourtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez
-
Features September/October 2026
Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?
Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohsCourtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition
-
Features September/October 2026
2,000 Years Under the Sea
The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed© ESAG/UNIGE