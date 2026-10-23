JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

9,000-Year-Old Workshop Uncovered in Turkey

News October 23, 2026

SHARE:

DIYARBAKIR PROVINCE, TURKEY—According to a Türkiye Today report, green malachite and copper has been uncovered in a 9,000-year-old workshop in a Neolithic settlement in southeastern Turkey. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the pieces of raw and worked malachite, copper beads, and other copper objects were found in the workshop, which has a stone-paved work area. Six postholes were found around the edges of the area, suggesting that it may have been covered by a canopy. “The discovery shows that the mining tradition here continued for about 2,000 years and that specialized production activities took place in specific work areas,” Ersoy said. For more on this era of Anatolia, go to “Tales from the Neolithic,” one of ARCHAEOLOGY’s Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

A Feminine Touch

Çatalhöyük, Turkey

Read Article
Tolga İldun

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Tales from the Neolithic

Karahantepe, Turkey

Read Article
Yusuf Aslan

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Neolithic Piercings

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023

Farmers and Foragers

Read Article

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE