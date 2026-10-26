WARSAW, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that a monumental building uncovered in northern Bulgaria at the ancient Roman fortress of Novae may have been a praetorium, or the residence of the legion commander. The structure once covered more than 4,500 square feet, and contained baths, painted plaster, elaborate colorful flooring, sculptures, and two inscribed altars. “Few people had private baths in Roman fortresses,” said Piotr Dyczek of the University of Warsaw. “There were communal baths for the entire legion. In principle, only the legate could have his own large bathhouse. Although this will have to be confirmed, everything points to a residence, especially since the furnishings were luxurious. We found fragments of bronze furniture, various figurines, and precious ceramics,” he added. The figurines include a depiction of the Egyptian god Priapus, suggesting that people in the legion had had contact with the Middle East, Dyczek said. A marble sculpture of the head of the god Mithras, a fragment of a marble imperial portrait, and an architectural element shaped like a pinecone were also uncovered at the site. To read about other finds from Novae, go to “Legionary Personal Effects.”
Possible Praetorium Found at Roman Fortress in Bulgaria
News October 26, 2026
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