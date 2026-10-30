Silver coin of Antonius Pius

SOMOGY COUNTY, HUNGARY—More than 700 coins were discovered at three sites near the Drava River in southwestern Hungary by archaeologists from the Rippl-Rónai Museum, Hungary Today reports. Most of the coins have been dated to the rule of the emperor Constantine (A.D. 307–337), but silver coins dating to the reigns of the emperors Antoninus Pius (A.D. 138–161), Severus Alexander (A.D. 222–235), Aurelian (A.D. 270–275), and Probus (A.D. 276–282) have also been identified. One coin, known as a “consecration coin,” is thought to have been minted to mark the death of Claudius II (reigned A.D. 268–270) and his deification. Pottery, brooches, and fragments of a scale were also recovered. To read about a major building project undertaken by Antoninus Pius, go to “The Wall at the End of the Empire: The Other Wall.”