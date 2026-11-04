JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Rare Strain of Leprosy Identified in Boat Burial

News November 4, 2026

SHARE:
Carved wooden chair
This intricately decorated chair carved from an alder trunk was found in the man’s grave.

CUXHAVEN GERMANY—According to a statement released by Kiel University, researchers from the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Christian-Albrechts-University and the Lower Saxony Institute for Historical Coastal Research analyzed the remains of a man who was interred in a boat in the fifth century A.D. at the Fallward burial ground, which is located near Germany’s North Sea coast and the mouth of the Elbe River. The boat also contained items made of wood, pottery, and metal that were preserved in the site’s damp soil. These items include a chair carved from the trunk of an alder tree and a late Roman military belt, suggesting that the man had come from a far-flung location. “Genetic analyses confirm that a man buried at Fallward originated from the Danube region,” said Daniel Myburgh of IKMB. The man was also found to have had ties to southeastern Europe and the Mediterranean. “He was also infected with a very rare leprosy pathogen. He is the first individual from the group to have been identified in Europe,” Myburgh continued. This form of leprosy is known to have been present in Egypt between the fourth and second centuries B.C., but it had not yet been detected in Central or Northern Europe. “Leprosy is a chronic disease,” said Almut Nebel of IKMB. “It can take years for clear symptoms to appear. The man had not yet suffered any bone damage. Either he was affected by an asymptomatic form of the disease, or the disease had so far only affected soft tissues,” he added. The researchers concluded that the man may have been a mercenary in the Roman army who settled by the North Sea, or a trader who traveled long distances. Read the original scholarly article about this research in iScience. To read about a lyre discovered in a sixth-century A.D. grave in southwestern Germany, go to “The Music of Time: Medieval Warrior Troubadours.”

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2026

The Best Place to Read

How did a rare medieval wood notebook and pieces of silk tissue end up in a toilet?

Read Article
Wood notebook (left) and wax-covered pages (right)
LWL/S. Brentführer

The Music of Time September/October 2026

Medieval Warrior Troubadours

Read Article
Archäologisches Landesmuseum Baden-Württemberg/Photo: Manuela Schreiner

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2026

A Surprising Encounter

Read Article
Roe deer antler mask
State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt

Features May/June 2026

Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

Read Article
Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
© APM/Frank Müller

More to Discover

Features November/December 2026

Kingdom of Fortresses

How diverse and far-flung Iron Age chiefdoms united to challenge the Assyrian Empire

Read Article
Ayanis citadel
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2026

    A Tomb of One’s Own

    Life behind the scenes in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings

    Read Article
    Painted scene from Ipuy's chapel depicting men catching fish from a boat
    © Matjaz Kacicnik/Project TT 217–The Tomb of the Sculptor Ipuy in Context (JGU Mainz, IFAO Cairo)

  • Features November/December 2026

    Outfitting Viking Voyagers

    In Denmark, archaeologists have discovered a massive factory that equipped an innovative fleet

    Read Article
    Aerial view of excavation of three pit house foundations, Soften, Denmark
    Moesgaard Museum

  • Features November/December 2026

    Stone Age Stargazers

    Did artists 12,000 years ago illuminate a cave in Tajikistan with their vision of the Milky Way?

    Read Article
    ˝© Nodir Tursun-Zade

  • Features November/December 2026

    Unearthing the Outlanders

    New discoveries challenge ancient prophecies about the peoples living on China’s borders three millennia ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology