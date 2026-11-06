BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by Bournemouth University, Iron Age British ruler Verica was actually female and not male, contrary to long-held assumptions. Verica ruled the Celtic tribe called the Atrebates in the first century A.D. and was a central figure in the Roman invasion of Britain. After she was ousted from power in A.D. 40, she fled to the Roman emperor Claudius and convinced him to invade the island three years later. The new research was led by Bournemouth archaeologist Miles Russell, who said that the patriarchal mindset of nineteenth-century classical historians is largely to blame for the confusion over Verica’s gender. He argues that like other British female leaders of the time, Boudicca and Cartimandua, her name ends in an “a.” Scholars have also assumed Verica was male because of the term rex, Latin for “king,” that appears on her coins. However, Russell contends that the title is not gender-specific and was even used by Cleopatra. Furthermore, the iconography on her coins further strengthens the new theory. “Whilst other coin producing British Iron Age leaders portray obviously male warriors, Verica is depicted as a slender, feminine, bare-breasted figure riding on horseback,” Russell said. “We should take the archaeological evidence at face value and remember Verica as a female-king and one of the earliest and most important of British female leaders.” To read about another female Celtic ruler, go to “Lost Tombs: Boudicca, Queen of the Iceni.”
Researcher Argues Famous British Iron Age King Was Really a Queen
News November 6, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2016
A Villa under the Garden
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2026
Night of the Dangerous Dead
Mutilated remains in medieval burials show how far vampire hunters were willing to go
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change
The Music of Time September/October 2026
Medieval Warrior Troubadours
-
Features November/December 2026
A Tomb of One’s Own
Life behind the scenes in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings© Matjaz Kacicnik/Project TT 217–The Tomb of the Sculptor Ipuy in Context (JGU Mainz, IFAO Cairo)
-
Features November/December 2026
Outfitting Viking Voyagers
In Denmark, archaeologists have discovered a massive factory that equipped an innovative fleetMoesgaard Museum
-
Features November/December 2026
Stone Age Stargazers
Did artists 12,000 years ago illuminate a cave in Tajikistan with their vision of the Milky Way?˝© Nodir Tursun-Zade
-
Features November/December 2026
Unearthing the Outlanders
New discoveries challenge ancient prophecies about the peoples living on China’s borders three millennia agoCourtesy Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology