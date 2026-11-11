JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Scientists Re-Date Ice Age Camp in Northern Italy

News November 11, 2026

SHARE:

TRENTO, ITALY—Phys.org reports that new investigations at Riparo Mochi, a rock shelter near the border of France and Italy, suggests that hunter-gatherers from Spain entered Italy earlier than previously thought. Previous excavation of the site uncovered a type of pointed stone tool known as a Noailles burin, thought to have been used to engrave or carve grooves in hard materials such as bone and antler by the people of the Noailles culture. A recent excavation at the rock shelter conducted by Fabio Santaniello of the University of Trento and his colleagues uncovered more than 7,500 artifacts, including an intact hearth surrounded by marine shells, Noailles burins, and other tools. Microscopic analysis of these Noailles burins found no signs of wear on the sharp tips, but revealed such marks on the sides. These edges are thought to have been used to cut animal skin and meat. Radiocarbon dating shows that the shells are between 30,000 and 30,800 years old, pushing back the timeline for Noaillian presence in northern Italy by some 2,000 to 3,000 years. At about this time, Europe’s climate became cold and dry, and likely pushed human migration eastward, toward milder climates, the researchers suggest. The new information also brings radiocarbon dates for Noaillian culture in southern Italy, between 31,000 and 30,000 years ago, into line. Additional artifacts uncovered in the rock shelter include blades that had been fitted onto shafts, and scrapers and wedges used to shape wooden shafts and split bone. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports. To read about Paleolithic burials uncovered in northwestern Italy, go to “Ice Age Necropolis.”

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2017

Not So Pearly Whites

Read Article
(Courtesy Stefano Benazzi, University of Bologna)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2026

Sardinian Ritual Summit

Read Article
Four-handled jug
After Pilo and Usai 2020, in Notizie e Scavi della Sardegna Nuragica

The Music of Time September/October 2026

War Pigs

Read Article
© Patrick Ernaux, Inrap, Site Archéologique de Tintignac, Naves, Corrèze

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2026

Ancient Architectural Digest

Read Article
Lower portion of column, Fano, Italy
SABAP Ancona e Pesaro e Urbino

More to Discover

Features November/December 2026

Kingdom of Fortresses

How diverse and far-flung Iron Age chiefdoms united to challenge the Assyrian Empire

Read Article
Ayanis citadel
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2026

    A Tomb of One’s Own

    Life behind the scenes in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings

    Read Article
    Painted scene from Ipuy's chapel depicting men catching fish from a boat
    © Matjaz Kacicnik/Project TT 217–The Tomb of the Sculptor Ipuy in Context (JGU Mainz, IFAO Cairo)

  • Features November/December 2026

    Outfitting Viking Voyagers

    In Denmark, archaeologists have discovered a massive factory that equipped an innovative fleet

    Read Article
    Aerial view of excavation of three pit house foundations, Soften, Denmark
    Moesgaard Museum

  • Features November/December 2026

    Stone Age Stargazers

    Did artists 12,000 years ago illuminate a cave in Tajikistan with their vision of the Milky Way?

    Read Article
    ˝© Nodir Tursun-Zade

  • Features November/December 2026

    Unearthing the Outlanders

    New discoveries challenge ancient prophecies about the peoples living on China’s borders three millennia ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology