TARTU, ESTONIA—Estonian Public Radio reports that analysis of proteins recovered from the dental enamel of children interred at two cemeteries in Estonia during the late Iron Age and early medieval period suggests that children’s burials became more complex and differentiated by gender around the age of 10. In these two cemeteries, the children’s burials were placed in the same areas as the adults. “From my initial results, it seems that around the age of ten is a turning point, where the quantity and complexity of grave goods changes,” said Karin Rannaäär of the University of Tartu. “The assumption has been that boys have more weapons and tools, and girls more jewelry,” she explained. Younger children were buried with jewelry and items related to clothing, such as bronze studs and spirals, necklaces, bracelets, and beads. But around age 10, girls were buried with more jewelry, similar to the grave goods interred with adult women. Boys were buried with tools and spearheads around the same age, similar to the grave goods buried with grown men. Boys may have been practicing combat at that age, Rannaäär explained. “The second option is simply that a spearhead was placed in the grave with the thought that had the boy grown up, he could have become a warrior,” she added. To read about a boy’s burial in medieval Germany, go to “Good Night, Sweet Prince.”