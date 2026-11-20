MÉRIDA, SPAIN—According to the Greek Reporter, well-preserved wall paintings have been discovered in a courtyard surrounded by columns within a Roman dwelling at Huerta de Otero, an archaeological site in western Spain, by archaeologists led by José Vargas. The paintings feature images of peacocks, cranes, two deer chased by a feline predator, and mythological figures such as a satyr. A mosaic depicting Medusa was previously discovered in a room of the house. It is not yet known who occupied the house, which covers more than 54,000 square feet. For more on the Medusa mosaic, go to “The Medusa of Mérida.”

Wall painting in the Huerta de Otero, Mérida, Spain