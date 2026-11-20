MÉRIDA, SPAIN—According to the Greek Reporter, well-preserved wall paintings have been discovered in a courtyard surrounded by columns within a Roman dwelling at Huerta de Otero, an archaeological site in western Spain, by archaeologists led by José Vargas. The paintings feature images of peacocks, cranes, two deer chased by a feline predator, and mythological figures such as a satyr. A mosaic depicting Medusa was previously discovered in a room of the house. It is not yet known who occupied the house, which covers more than 54,000 square feet. For more on the Medusa mosaic, go to “The Medusa of Mérida.”
Well-Preserved Murals Uncovered at Roman Residence in Spain
News November 20, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2023
The Medusa of Mérida
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2018
Making an Entrance
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2026
Herculean Hilarity
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2026
Reclining with the River God
-
Features November/December 2026
A Tomb of One’s Own
Life behind the scenes in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings© Matjaz Kacicnik/Project TT 217–The Tomb of the Sculptor Ipuy in Context (JGU Mainz, IFAO Cairo)
-
Features November/December 2026
Outfitting Viking Voyagers
In Denmark, archaeologists have discovered a massive factory that equipped an innovative fleetMoesgaard Museum
-
Features November/December 2026
Stone Age Stargazers
Did artists 12,000 years ago illuminate a cave in Tajikistan with their vision of the Milky Way?˝© Nodir Tursun-Zade
-
Features November/December 2026
Unearthing the Outlanders
New discoveries challenge ancient prophecies about the peoples living on China’s borders three millennia agoCourtesy Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology