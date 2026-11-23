SOESTERBERG, THE NETHERLANDS—The NL Times reports that four cars wrecked during the World War II era have been found at the site of the former Soesterberg Air Base, which is being redeveloped. Archaeologist Sebastiaan van der Gaag has excavated two of the wrecks, while the third wreck will be uncovered soon. The fourth wreck is outside of the area under development and will be left undisturbed. The cars had been stripped of engines, wheels, and seats before they were abandoned on the airfield’s runway in the 1940s in an effort to prevent Nazi aircraft from landing. The German army did occupy the airfield, however, and began to expand it. It is thought that the cars were moved from the runway and dumped into large pits at this time. One of the wrecks has been identified as a Mercedes-Benz 630 built in the 1920s. Another pit at the airfield was found to contain trash from a local tea house—metal menu boards, pans, a kettle, porcelain cups and plates, bottles, and other household objects. To read about a German raid on Rotterdam in 1940 that destroyed most traces of the city’s medieval history, go to “Letter from Rotterdam: The City and the Sea.”
Cars Unearthed at WWII Airfield in the Netherlands
News November 23, 2026
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