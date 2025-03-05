ERIDU, IRAQ—An international team of archaeologists and anthropologists have remarkably mapped more than 4,000 irrigation canals near the ancient Sumerian city of Eridu, La Brújula Verde reports. Eridu is the southernmost of all the great Mesopotamian cities and is traditionally considered the oldest city in the world based on the Sumerian King List. The site is located along the Euphrates River and was inhabited from the sixth through the first millennium b.c. Like so many other ancient Mesopotamians, the inhabitants of Eridu depended heavily on the river to sustain their way of life. They designed and dug a massive network of canals that researchers have documented using geomorphological analysis, remote sensing, and satellite imagery. There were as many as 200 primary canals, some which of were five and one-half miles long, and more than 4,000 smaller canals that channeled much-needed water to agricultural fields. The team also identified 700 farmsteads oriented around this irrigation system, revealing an intensely engineered and farmed landscape. Unfortunately, during the first millennium b.c., the Euphrates River changed course away from Eridu, which led to the city’s abandonment. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about a third-millennium b.c. canal uncovered in southern Iraq, go to "Girsu's Enigmatic Construction."
Massive Network of Ancient Canals Mapped in Mesopotamia
News March 5, 2025
ERIDU, IRAQ—An international team of archaeologists and anthropologists have remarkably mapped more than 4,000 irrigation canals near the ancient Sumerian city of Eridu, La Brújula Verde reports. Eridu is the southernmost of all the great Mesopotamian cities and is traditionally considered the oldest city in the world based on the Sumerian King List. The site is located along the Euphrates River and was inhabited from the sixth through the first millennium b.c. Like so many other ancient Mesopotamians, the inhabitants of Eridu depended heavily on the river to sustain their way of life. They designed and dug a massive network of canals that researchers have documented using geomorphological analysis, remote sensing, and satellite imagery. There were as many as 200 primary canals, some which of were five and one-half miles long, and more than 4,000 smaller canals that channeled much-needed water to agricultural fields. The team also identified 700 farmsteads oriented around this irrigation system, revealing an intensely engineered and farmed landscape. Unfortunately, during the first millennium b.c., the Euphrates River changed course away from Eridu, which led to the city’s abandonment. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about a third-millennium b.c. canal uncovered in southern Iraq, go to "Girsu's Enigmatic Construction."
Recommended Articles
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs
Features July/August 2024
The Assyrian Renaissance
Archaeologists return to Nineveh in northern Iraq, one of the ancient world’s grandest imperial capitals
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023
Bullish on the Storm God
Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023
On the Origin of Cities
Lagash, Iraq
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton
-