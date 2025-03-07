CAOYANGANG, CHINA—The Global Times reports that archaeologists working at the Caoyangang site in Jiangsu Province unearthed a 7,000-year-old fire-starting kit. It represents the region's earliest known evidence of fire-making technology and highlights how early humans transitioned from simply preserving natural fire sources to actively exploring how to make fire. The tool set consists of a drill stick, which is two feet tall, and a fireboard that is one foot in length. The fireboard has 10 blackened circular indentations that clearly demonstrate that the device was used on numerous occasions. Additionally, a groove was worn into one end, likely where a rope was tied to it, suggesting the object was designed for easy carrying or hanging. “The preservation of wooden materials for thousands of years is rare, and it is even more remarkable in a humid environment like Jiangsu,” said Liu Zheng of the Chinese Society of Cultural Relics. "This discovery provides key insights into the origins of Chinese civilization.” The Caoyangang site is helping Chinese archaeologists understand the daily lives of people who lived and thrived in the region thousands of years ago. Over 3,000 artifacts have been uncovered, including pottery, bone tools, wooden objects, and plant and animal remains. To read about flamethrower weapons used by Chinese soldiers, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Fire Lances and Cannons."