JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

China's Earliest Fire-Making Tool Set Found

News March 7, 2025

SHARE:

CAOYANGANG, CHINA—The Global Times reports that archaeologists working at the Caoyangang site in Jiangsu Province unearthed a 7,000-year-old fire-starting kit. It represents the region's earliest known evidence of fire-making technology and highlights how early humans transitioned from simply preserving natural fire sources to actively exploring how to make fire. The tool set consists of a drill stick, which is two feet tall, and a fireboard that is one foot in length. The fireboard has 10 blackened circular indentations that clearly demonstrate that the device was used on numerous occasions. Additionally, a groove was worn into one end, likely where a rope was tied to it, suggesting the object was designed for easy carrying or hanging. “The preservation of wooden materials for thousands of years is rare, and it is even more remarkable in a humid environment like Jiangsu,” said Liu Zheng of the Chinese Society of Cultural Relics. "This discovery provides key insights into the origins of Chinese civilization.” The Caoyangang site is helping Chinese archaeologists understand the daily lives of people who lived and thrived in the region thousands of years ago. Over 3,000 artifacts have been uncovered, including pottery, bone tools, wooden objects, and plant and animal remains. To read about flamethrower weapons used by Chinese soldiers, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Fire Lances and Cannons."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2020

China's Carp Catchers

Read Article
(Photo: T. Nakajima)

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Danish Turnovers

Denmark

Read Article
Ertebølle flint ax (three views)
Danish National Museum & Anders Fischer/A. Fischer, et al, J. Archaeol. Sci.:Rep Vol 39 103102 (2021)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Location is Everything

Read Article
The Anchor Church Field Project;

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities