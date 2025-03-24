JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

European Hunter-Gatherers Sailed to North Africa 8,500 Years Ago

News March 24, 2025

Doukanet el Khoutifa, Tunisia
Giulio Lucarini
SHARE:
Burial, Hergla, Tunisia
Burial, Hergla, Tunisia

VIENNA, AUSTRIA—According to a Live Science report, European hunter-gatherers traversed the Mediterranean Sea in primitive boats and visited North Africa much earlier than previously thought. A new study sequenced the DNA from nine individuals who lived in modern-day Algeria and Tunisia between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago. The surprising results revealed that some of them may have been descended from Mesolithic Europeans. The genome of one particular man buried at the site of Djebba in Tunisia indicated that at least six percent of his DNA could be traced back to European hunter-gatherers. These results suggest that the individual’s local ancestors mixed with Europeans around 8,500 years ago. This is the first clear evidence that the two geographically separate groups intermingled at that early date. Although no boat remains have been found to date, experts theorize that groups from Sicily may have voyaged across the open sea and reached North Africa using long wooden dugout canoes such as the 7,000-year-old examples that have been found in Lake Bracciano in central Italy. “Several decades ago, some biological anthropologists proposed that European and North African hunter-gatherers had made contact, based on morphological analyses of skeletal traits,” said University of Vienna researcher Ron Pinhasi. “At the time, this theory appeared overly speculative. However, 30 years later, our new genomic data has validated these early hypotheses. This is really exciting.” To read about the heartland for European hunter-gatherers that receded beneath the sea 8,000 years ago, go to "Letter from Doggerland: Mapping a Vanished Landscape."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

Oliveopolis

Read Article
(Courtesy Brett Kaufman)

Features January/February 2012

Arab Spring Impacts Archaeology - Libya/Egypt/Tunisia/Syria

o discussion of the year 2011 can be complete without a reference to what's been termed Arab Spring. The political phenomenon has the potential to have an extraordinary impact on archaeology for years to come.

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2012

The Incredible Shrinking Grouper

Fish in the Mediterranean aren't what they used to be. Commercial and recreational fishing have decreased population sizes and also made individuals smaller, since big fish are kept and smaller ones thrown back.

Read Article

Features January 1, 2011

Child Burials - Carthage, Tunisia

A team led by University of Pittsburgh physical anthropologist Jeffrey Schwartz has refuted the long-held claim that the Carthaginians carried out large-scale child sacrifice from the eighth to second centuries B.C.

Read Article

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton