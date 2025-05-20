JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

More Than 200 Burial Mounds Found at Site Near Silk Road

News May 20, 2025

SHARE:

TURPAN, CHINA—According to the Greek Reporter, Chinese archaeologists identified a large-scale 2,000-year-old necropolis near the Xinjiang city of Turpan during an ongoing national cultural heritage survey that is aiming to shed new light on early human life in the region. The site is spread across nearly 12,000 square yards and contains more than 200 tombs dating to the Warring States period (475–221 b.c.) and the Qin and Han Dynasties (221 b.c.a.d. 220). These consist of either circular or square-shaped mounds built by piling up stones. Many of them contained multiple burials, suggesting that the tombs were used collectively and not for individuals. Researchers are not yet certain of the identities of the people who built and were buried in these mounds, but similar sites have been found throughout Central Asia and were commonly used by nomadic peoples. “This location was a suitable area for ancient nomadic people to live, migrate, and bury the dead,” said Ekbar Kerim, a local cultural official. The area where the discovery was made is located near the ancient Silk Road, and researchers are hopeful that the graves might help reveal new information about cultural exchanges and interactions between different societies and civilizations who traveled along the route. To read about a 2,200-year-old luxurious tomb of a Chu ruler, go to "Around the World: China."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2016

The Price of Tea in China

Read Article
(Photo: S. Turga, AdobeStock)

Features November/December 2024

The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

Read Article
Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Hunting Heads

Read Article
(Courtesy Qian Wang/Texas A&M University School of Dentistry)

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Korea’s City of Daggers

China, North Korea, and South Korea

Read Article
Korea Gojoseon Daggers
(Courtesy National Museum of Korea)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority