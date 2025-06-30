NANCHANG, CHINA—Global Times reports that archaeologists investigating the tomb of Liu Hemarquis, the Marquis of Haihun, in east China's Jiangxi Province discovered the world’s oldest steel acupuncture needles. Dating to the time of the Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C.–A.D. 9), the 2,000-year-old needles were found within a jade tube, which itself was placed inside a gilded lacquer box. A wooden label lying nearby inscribed with the words “Nine Needles Complete” confirms their identification, as ancient Chinese medical texts recommend the use of nine different needles during acupuncture. Analysis indicated that they were made from steel created through an advanced technique known as the “frying” process. This allowed for their extraordinary thinness, which is comparable to modern acupuncture needles. It was essential that these medical instruments be made from steel since gold and silver are too soft, and iron rusts, which could cause infection. “This breakthrough in material science directly fueled the evolution of acupuncture tools and the progress of medical practice itself,” said Gu Man, director of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences. To read about 2,000-year-old bronze mirrors found in Western Han Dynasty tombs, go to "Mirror, Mirror."
Oldest Steel Acupuncture Needles Found in Chinese Tomb
News June 30, 2025
