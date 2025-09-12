CARDIFF, WALES—According to a statement released by Cardiff University, a recent study has shed new light on an exceptional era in British history that was characterized by large communal feasts. The research team used isotope analysis on material found within six huge middens dating to the end of the Bronze Age in Wiltshire and the Thames Valley to more closely examine which animals were consumed and where they came from. Not only did the results reveal that these gatherings were enormous, but that they involved very specific choices defined by location. At the site of Potterne in Wiltshire, where over 15 million animal bone fragments were found, pork was predominantly on the menu. In Runnymede in Surrey, beef was the meat of choice, while at East Chisenbury, near Stonehenge, hundreds of thousands of sheep were served over the years. Additionally, while pigs and cattle were often brought to these food festivals from distant locations, the sheep that were consumed were mostly of local stock. “We believe this demonstrates that each midden was a lynchpin in the landscape, key to sustaining specific regional economies, expressing identities, and sustaining relations between communities during this turbulent period,” said researcher Carmen Esposito. These communal celebrations were so integral to the social dynamics of the era that the study raises the question as to whether archaeologists should talk about the transitional period between the Bronze and Iron Ages as being Britain's Age of Feasting. Read the original scholarly article about this research in iScience. For more, go to "Neolithic Henge Feasts," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.
New Study Highlights Britain's Age of Feasting
News September 12, 2025
CARDIFF, WALES—According to a statement released by Cardiff University, a recent study has shed new light on an exceptional era in British history that was characterized by large communal feasts. The research team used isotope analysis on material found within six huge middens dating to the end of the Bronze Age in Wiltshire and the Thames Valley to more closely examine which animals were consumed and where they came from. Not only did the results reveal that these gatherings were enormous, but that they involved very specific choices defined by location. At the site of Potterne in Wiltshire, where over 15 million animal bone fragments were found, pork was predominantly on the menu. In Runnymede in Surrey, beef was the meat of choice, while at East Chisenbury, near Stonehenge, hundreds of thousands of sheep were served over the years. Additionally, while pigs and cattle were often brought to these food festivals from distant locations, the sheep that were consumed were mostly of local stock. “We believe this demonstrates that each midden was a lynchpin in the landscape, key to sustaining specific regional economies, expressing identities, and sustaining relations between communities during this turbulent period,” said researcher Carmen Esposito. These communal celebrations were so integral to the social dynamics of the era that the study raises the question as to whether archaeologists should talk about the transitional period between the Bronze and Iron Ages as being Britain's Age of Feasting. Read the original scholarly article about this research in iScience. For more, go to "Neolithic Henge Feasts," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.
Recommended Articles
Letter from Woodhenge January/February 2021
Stonehenge's Continental Cousin
A 4,000-year-old ringed sanctuary reveals a German village’s surprising connections with Britain
Off the Grid September/October 2025
Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ancient British Massacre
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation