NIIGATA, JAPAN—Scientists studying more than 180 human bones discovered at Neolithic Liangzhu culture sites in southern China’s Yangtze River Delta have determined that 52 of them had been modified, according to a Phys.org report. Dams, canals, altars, palaces, workshops, and cemeteries have been uncovered at Liangzhu sites, which date to between 5,300 and 4,500 years ago. The bones in the study, conducted by Junmei Sawada of Niigata University of Health and Welfare and his colleagues, were mostly recovered from canals and moats, mainly in workshop areas. Much of the work on the bones appears to be unfinished and so perhaps the materials had been discarded. Most of the worked bones were transformed into skull cups, masks, and small, plate-shaped skull fragments. Perforated skulls, mandibles with flattened bases, and worked limb bones were also found. A lack of cut marks suggests that the bones were collected after their soft tissues had decomposed. No preference for the bones of men, women, or children was identified, although the worked bones do show signs of malnutrition. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Scientific Reports. For more on the dams and canals constructed in the ancient city of Liangzhu during the Neolithic period, go to "Early Signs of Empire."
Modifications Identified on Neolithic Human Bones from China
News October 8, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2020
China's Carp Catchers
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Neolithic Neophytes
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation
-
Letter from Greece September/October 2025
Searching for Washingtonia
How archaeologists located a forgotten nineteenth-century utopian communityAlbert Sarvis