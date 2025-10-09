SHANDONG PROVINCE, CHINA—Three ritual platforms unearthed in eastern China at the site of Qianzhongzitou may be linked to political unification in 221 B.C. under Qin Shihuangdi, the first emperor of the Qin dynasty, Phys.org reports. Excavated by a team of researchers led by Qingzhu Wang of Shandong University, Qianzhongzitou began as a small village before it became a ritual center. The first platform has been dated to the Western Zhou period, between 1046 and 771 B.C. The other two platforms were constructed during the Warring States period, between 475 and 221 B.C. The platforms were made with different colors of earth, and one of them had been marked with the character tu, translated as “earth.” Food remains and cooking vessels found at the platforms suggest that large-scale feasts were held there, perhaps as a way to bring the local population together and adapt local cults through shared rituals of earth worship. “Elites strategically utilized grand public rituals and feasting on monumental platforms to integrate diverse peoples and their spiritual beliefs, cultivating a shared identity that helped form powerful states,” Wang explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about Qin Shihuangdi's tomb full of terracotta warriors, go to "Emperor's New Army."
Rituals and Feasting May Have Paved the Way for China’s First Emperor
News October 9, 2025
Recommended Articles
Ancient Tax Time May/June 2021
Flexible Tax Brackets
China
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
A Chinese Frontier Fort
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynasty
Features March/April 2025
Unearthing an Elusive Empire
Archaeologists have discovered rare evidence of an enlightened medieval dynasty that ruled much of Central Asia
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation
-
Letter from Greece September/October 2025
Searching for Washingtonia
How archaeologists located a forgotten nineteenth-century utopian communityAlbert Sarvis