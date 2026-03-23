SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS—According to a KVUE report, an intact bronze cannonball unearthed at the Alamo, a Spanish mission built in the eighteenth century, was fired during the Texas Revolution and the 13-day siege of the fort in 1836. The projectile was found beneath about three feet of earth near the Alamo Church. The cannonball is thought to have been fired by the Mexican Army, which reclaimed the Alamo under the leadership of President General Antonio López de Santa Anna. Excavations at the site during the past year have also uncovered four exploding shot fragments. To read about a 1918 massacre that occurred on the western Texas border, go to "The Secrets of Porvenir."
Cannonball Dated to the Battle of the Alamo
News March 23, 2026
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