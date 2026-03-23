JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Cannonball Dated to the Battle of the Alamo

News March 23, 2026

Exploding shot fragments found outside the Alamo Church
Alamo Trust, Inc.
SHARE:
Bronze cannonball
Bronze cannonball

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS—According to a KVUE report, an intact bronze cannonball unearthed at the Alamo, a Spanish mission built in the eighteenth century, was fired during the Texas Revolution and the 13-day siege of the fort in 1836. The projectile was found beneath about three feet of earth near the Alamo Church. The cannonball is thought to have been fired by the Mexican Army, which reclaimed the Alamo under the leadership of President General Antonio López de Santa Anna. Excavations at the site during the past year have also uncovered four exploding shot fragments. To read about a 1918 massacre that occurred on the western Texas border, go to "The Secrets of Porvenir."

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2025

The Secrets of Porvenir

Remembering the victims of a 1918 massacre that shook a Texas border community

Read Article
Courtesy David Keller

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

Speak, Memories

Read Article
(Courtesy Carolyn Boyd)

Off the Grid March/April 2021

Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument, Texas

Read Article
(Courtesy Paul Katz)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2019

Snake Snack

Read Article
(Courtesy of Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL