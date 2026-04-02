JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Former Occupant of Empty Grave at Florida Fort Identified

News April 2, 2026

Fort Jefferson, Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida
National Parks Service
SHARE:
Private Tupper's record of burial in the 'Burial Registers for Military Posts, Camps, and Stations, 1768-1921'
Private Tupper's record of burial in the 'Burial Registers for Military Posts, Camps, and Stations, 1768-1921' reads: 'Buried inside the Fort / Tupper, Geo. N. / 1 U.S. Arty [1 st U.S. Artillery] / Oct 6, 1873'

MONROE COUNTY, FLORIDA—MLive reports that more information has been found about a burial site inside Fort Jefferson at Dry Tortugas National Park. The grave belonged to Private George Tupper, who died of yellow fever on October 6, 1873. Historical records indicate that Tupper had been buried in a lime pit within the fort, but his body was later exhumed and likely reinterred at Fort Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. “Locating Private Tupper’s original grave allows us to honor him and the service members who lived and served at Dry Tortugas,” said National Park Service archaeologist Josh Marano. Records also document that Tupper enlisted in Boston on October 16, 1872, and served in the 1st U.S. Artillery. Tupper listed his occupation as bookbinder, but a commanding officer described him as an actor. Tupper was described as standing five feet, eight inches tall, and having gray eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion. To read about the discovery of a now-submerged cemetery for Fort Jefferson's soldiers, go to "Around the World: Florida."

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid March/April 2026

Indian Key, Florida

Read Article
Indian Key, Florida
Ben O’Donnell

Off the Grid May/June 2025

Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida

Read Article
Sugar mill, Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park
Ben O’Donnell

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Original Georgia Peaches

American Southeast

Read Article
Allen Creative/Steve Allen/Alamy

Features March/April 2025

The Shell Seekers

How hunter-gatherers in northern Florida facing an uncertain future revived a powerful symbol of their past

Read Article
© Majka Media

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL