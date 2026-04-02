MONROE COUNTY, FLORIDA—MLive reports that more information has been found about a burial site inside Fort Jefferson at Dry Tortugas National Park. The grave belonged to Private George Tupper, who died of yellow fever on October 6, 1873. Historical records indicate that Tupper had been buried in a lime pit within the fort, but his body was later exhumed and likely reinterred at Fort Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. “Locating Private Tupper’s original grave allows us to honor him and the service members who lived and served at Dry Tortugas,” said National Park Service archaeologist Josh Marano. Records also document that Tupper enlisted in Boston on October 16, 1872, and served in the 1st U.S. Artillery. Tupper listed his occupation as bookbinder, but a commanding officer described him as an actor. Tupper was described as standing five feet, eight inches tall, and having gray eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion. To read about the discovery of a now-submerged cemetery for Fort Jefferson's soldiers, go to "Around the World: Florida."
Former Occupant of Empty Grave at Florida Fort Identified
News April 2, 2026
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