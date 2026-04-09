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Kiln Discovered at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello

News April 9, 2026

Archaeologists excavate the extant remains of a brick kiln on the Monticello East Lawn in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Crystal O'Connor and Fraser Neiman
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ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VIRGINIA—CBS 19 News reports that an eighteenth-century kiln has been uncovered on the East Lawn of Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s estate in central Virginia. The kiln is thought to have been used to make bricks to expand the residence after Jefferson returned from Europe, where he served as the second United States Minister to France from 1785 to 1789. “It wasn’t recorded on any maps, or plats, or drawings, or letters, so archaeology was really the only way we were able to rediscover it,” said Crystal O’Connor, Monticello’s archaeological field research manager. For more on excavations at Monticello, go to "Close Quarters."

S-shaped specialty bricks
S-shaped specialty bricks

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