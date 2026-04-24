Marble statue of Athena, Laodicea, Turkey

DENIZLI, TURKEY—A six-foot statue of the goddess Athena has been discovered at the West Theater in Laodicea, an ancient city in southwestern Turkey, according to a Türkiye Today report. The white marble sculpture, which has an unfinished back, was found lying face down in rubble near the outer wall of the state building. The head and arms of the statue have not been recovered. The style of the carving suggests that the sculpture dates to the reign of the Roman emperor Augustus, between 27 B.C. and A.D. 14. As goddess of war, Athena is shown wearing a sleeveless peplos and a cloak, or hylamis, fastened around her neck. A protective aegis on her chest features the head of Medusa and detailed snakes. Athena was also known as a patron of weaving, the primary industry in the city of Laodicea. To read about a monumental wooden statue of the king of the Olympian gods, go to "Secrets of the Seven Wonders: Statue of Zeus at Olympia."