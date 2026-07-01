GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA—Phys.org reports that Susan deFrance of the University of Florida and her colleagues analyzed the remains of two dogs whose burials were excavated in southern Peru's Moquegua Valley. The remains of the dogs, buried some 1,100 years ago by people of the Tiwanaku culture, were naturally mummified. The first dog, a female with brown and white fur, was less than one year old at the time of death. She had been placed on a woven mat, perhaps wrapped in twine, and buried in a small pit at the village site of Rio Muerto. The second dog was a puppy no more than three months old at the time of death that had been buried in Omo, a ceremonial center. The researchers note that the dogs were buried with great care near the homes of people. Analysis of isotopes in the dogs’ bones, teeth, and hair shows that both canines had lived locally for their entire lives. The dog from Rio Muerto ate a diet of plants and meat similar to that consumed by the villagers, indicating that she lived alongside people and had been fed scraps or leftovers. The puppy buried in Omo ate more meat, suggesting that it may have scavenged for food away from residential areas. To read about the Tiwanaku people's sacred city, go to "Rise and Fall of Tiwanaku."
1,100-Year-Old Mummified Dogs from Peru Analyzed
News July 1, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016
Man Meets Dog, Both Meet Death
Features March/April 2026
Return to Serpent Mountain
Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
The Winds of Change
Huanchaco, Peru
-
Features July/August 2026
Secrets of the Serpent
Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?Timothy E. Black
-
Features July/August 2026
Slinging Insults
Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemiesCourtesy Michael Eisenberg
-
Features July/August 2026
Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone
Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval ZimbabweAd/AdobeStock
-
Features July/August 2026
Tennis, Anyone?
Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France© Denis Gliksman, Inrap