JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Malaria-Causing Protozoa Detected in Medici Remains

News July 2, 2026

Researchers analyze the skeletal remains of Giovanni and Francesco de Medici
Courtesy of Valentina Giuffra
SHARE:
Nameplate from the tomb of Grand Duke Francesco de Medici
Nameplate from the tomb of Grand Duke Francesco de Medici

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT—According to a statement released by Yale University, researchers from Yale University and the University of Pisa identified an unknown strain of Plasmodium falciparum in the bones of Cardinal Giovanni de Medici, who died of malaria in 1562. His brother, Grand Duke Francesco de Medici, died of the same disease in 1587. Traces of P. falciparum and P. malariae were detected in his bones. “At the time, both were diagnosed with symptoms, such as intermittent fevers, consistent with malaria,” said Valentina Giuffra of the University of Pisa. “This genetic analysis confirms the historical accounts as well as prior research." The genetic evidence of malaria infection in Francesco de Medici’s bones counters rumors that he had been poisoned with arsenic by his brother and rival, Cardinal Ferdinando de Medici, she added. The study will also help scientists to understand how Plasmodium falciparum adapts over time, noted Alexander Ochoa of Yale University. Read the original scholarly article about this research in iScience. To read about an investigation into the death of Lodovico de Medici, go to "Medici Mystery."

Recommended Articles

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

Features July/August 2026

Secrets of the Serpent

Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

Read Article
Serpent Mound
Timothy E. Black

Features July/August 2026

Slinging Insults

Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

Read Article
Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

Features July/August 2026

Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

Read Article
Ad/AdobeStock

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Tennis, Anyone?

Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

Read Article
King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
© Denis Gliksman, Inrap