Chariot fragments during excavation, Sirolo, Italy

Fibula with an amber core

SIROLO, ITALY—A tomb dated to the sixth century B.C. has been discovered within a monumental ring-shaped palisade in central Italy’s Picene necropolis of Conero, according to a report in La Brújula Verde. Fragments of ceramics at the bottom of the palisade’s postholes indicate that rituals may have been performed during its construction. Researchers led by archaeologist Stefano Finocchi and supported by the Superintendence of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape for the Provinces of Ancona and Pesaro and Urbino suggest that the burials set apart by the ring reflect the authority of an aristocratic family. In 2020, a warrior’s tomb dated to the latter half of the sixth century B.C. was discovered at the site. It contained a helmet; a spear; a long sword; a dagger; an oinochoe, or Greek wine jug; and a diphros, or folding stool, recognized as an exclusive symbol of power. The newly discovered tomb, found in the center of the ring, contains a two-wheeled chariot and is thought to have belonged to a Picene prince. A helmet, ax, and other weapons were also recovered from the tomb. Traces of a banquet or food offerings were detected in large bronze containers sealed with ceramic lids. A woman’s burial was uncovered near this central tomb. Fibulae on her body are thought to have fastened her garments and shroud, while a fibula decorated with amber was unearthed near her head. It may have been part of a headdress or fastened in her hair. “For the first time we can observe not an isolated tomb, but a complete aristocratic nucleus, with hierarchical and symbolic relationships that open new perspectives on the structure of the elites who led the great Picene center,” Finocchi said. To read about another Picene tomb uncovered in the area, go to "Fit for a Prince."