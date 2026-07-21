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Italy Repatriates Artifacts to Mexico

News July 21, 2026

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ROME, ITALY—UPI reports that Brig. Gen. Antonio Petti of the Italian Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage handed over a collection of artifacts to Genaro Lozano, Mexico’s ambassador to Italy, at the Mexican embassy in Rome. The objects were recovered during several investigations into the illicit trafficking of cultural property carried out in Florence, Rome, Monza, Ancona, and Venice. Three sculpture heads from Teotihuacan, two Maya terracotta figurines, and a tripod bowl were among the repatriated items, according to researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History. To read about an animal offering uncovered in Teotihuacan, go to "Maya Monkey Diplomacy."

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