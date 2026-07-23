SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR—Phys.org reports that a burial estimated to be 3,000 years old has been discovered in western El Salvador. The human remains had been placed face down in the pit, which also contained a ceramic vessel shaped like a sea turtle and cassava branches preserved by layers of volcanic ash. Radiocarbon dating and DNA analysis are planned for future research. Archaeologists suspect that additional burials will be found in the area. To read about excavations of the country's first capital, go to "Letter from El Salvador: Uneasy Allies."

Burial excavation, Antiguo Cuscatlán, El Salvador