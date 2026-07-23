SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR—Phys.org reports that a burial estimated to be 3,000 years old has been discovered in western El Salvador. The human remains had been placed face down in the pit, which also contained a ceramic vessel shaped like a sea turtle and cassava branches preserved by layers of volcanic ash. Radiocarbon dating and DNA analysis are planned for future research. Archaeologists suspect that additional burials will be found in the area. To read about excavations of the country's first capital, go to "Letter from El Salvador: Uneasy Allies."
Ancient Burial Uncovered in El Salvador
News July 23, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Master of Puppets
Letter from El Salvador November/December 2023
Uneasy Allies
Archaeologists discover a long-forgotten capital where Indigenous peoples and Spanish colonists arrived at a fraught coexistence
The Pursuit of Wellness September/October 2021
Community
The Archaeology of Gardens March/April 2018
Commercial Gardens
Cerén, El Salvador
-
Features July/August 2026
Secrets of the Serpent
Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?Timothy E. Black
-
Features July/August 2026
Slinging Insults
Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemiesCourtesy Michael Eisenberg
-
Features July/August 2026
Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone
Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval ZimbabweAd/AdobeStock
-
Features July/August 2026
Tennis, Anyone?
Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France© Denis Gliksman, Inrap