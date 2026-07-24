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Early Medieval Palace Structures Unearthed in Uzbekistan

News July 24, 2026

Excavations of fortress at Mingtepa, Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Agency for Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan
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Sculpture uncovered at Mingtepa, Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Sculpture uncovered at Mingtepa, Samarkand, Uzbekistan

SAMARKAND, UZBEKISTAN—The possible remains of an eighth-century a.d. palace have been uncovered at the Mingtepa archaeological site in southeastern Uzbekistan, according to a KUN.UZ report. Amriddin Berdimuradov, Khusniddin Rakhmonov, and Nigora Makhkamova of the Yahyo Gulomov Samarkand Institute of Archaeology uncovered the palace complex within the citadel at the site. Sculptures have been discovered in the main hall of the palace. The discovery is expected to provide information on early medieval urban planning, architecture, and systems of state administration. To read about excavations of a Silk Road metropolis, go to "Letter from Uzbekistan: An Oasis City's Origin Story."

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