DAMIETTA, EGYPT—According to an Ahram Online report, an excavation in the eastern Nile Delta at Tell El-Deir has uncovered a funerary complex in use between the Late Period and the end of the Roman Period, from about 712 B.C. to A.D. 641. Hisham El-Leithy of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) said that 20 finely carved limestone funerary steles depicting human figures were uncovered at the site. Carvings on the sides and backs of these monuments combine Egyptian and Greco-Roman elements, he added. Mohamed Abdel Badie of the SCA said that a large number of pottery incense burners, decorated oil lamps, barrel-shaped coffins made of pottery, and funerary amulets were also unearthed. To read about ancient visitors to tombs in Egypt's Valley of the Kings, go to "Tamil Tourists."
Funerary Complex Excavated Near Egypt’s Mediterranean Coast
News August 3, 2026
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