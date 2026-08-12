LIMA, PERU—According to a report in The Art Newspaper, traces of a sixteenth-century hospital and church have been found in Lima’s historic district, at the sanctuary of Santa Rosa de Lima, a Roman Catholic saint who lived next door to the structure when she died in 1617. “While performing maintenance on one of the exterior gardens of the sanctuary, we decided to conduct an archaeological search, because we knew that the Church and Hospital of the Holy Spirit had once stood there—and we found them!” said Luis Martín Bogdanovich Mendoza of the Municipal Program for the Recovery of the Historic Center of Lima (Prolima). The hospital was founded in 1573 by a Greek merchant to care for seafarers and their families. Each room had a small altar so that the patients could hear mass while in bed. Bogdanovich and his colleagues unearthed a cobblestone floor at the entrance to the hospital, brick floors, and walls made of river stone. Several burials were also found under the floor of the main chapel. Tiles made in Valencia, Spain, have been dated to the eighteenth century. “Valencia was a major exporter of tiles and textiles during the Spanish colonial period,” Bogdanovich explained. The church was eventually deconsecrated in the mid-nineteenth century and the building was demolished in the 1940s. To read about pre-colonial religion at an archaeological site just south of Lima, go to "Idol of the Painted Temple."
Colonial-Era Hospital and Church Excavated in Lima
News August 12, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2018
Far From Home
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016
Man Meets Dog, Both Meet Death
Digs & Discoveries May 1, 2011
Peru's Mummy Bundles
More than a thousand years ago, an adult and three small children were buried high atop Huaca Pucllana, a ceremonial complex in the center of what is now the modern city of Lima, Peru.
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future
-
Features July/August 2026
Secrets of the Serpent
Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?Timothy E. Black
-
Features July/August 2026
Slinging Insults
Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemiesCourtesy Michael Eisenberg
-
Features July/August 2026
Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone
Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval ZimbabweAd/AdobeStock
-
Features July/August 2026
Tennis, Anyone?
Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France© Denis Gliksman, Inrap