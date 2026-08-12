JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Colonial-Era Hospital and Church Excavated in Lima

News August 12, 2026

SHARE:

LIMA, PERU—According to a report in The Art Newspaper, traces of a sixteenth-century hospital and church have been found in Lima’s historic district, at the sanctuary of Santa Rosa de Lima, a Roman Catholic saint who lived next door to the structure when she died in 1617. “While performing maintenance on one of the exterior gardens of the sanctuary, we decided to conduct an archaeological search, because we knew that the Church and Hospital of the Holy Spirit had once stood there—and we found them!” said Luis Martín Bogdanovich Mendoza of the Municipal Program for the Recovery of the Historic Center of Lima (Prolima). The hospital was founded in 1573 by a Greek merchant to care for seafarers and their families. Each room had a small altar so that the patients could hear mass while in bed. Bogdanovich and his colleagues unearthed a cobblestone floor at the entrance to the hospital, brick floors, and walls made of river stone. Several burials were also found under the floor of the main chapel. Tiles made in Valencia, Spain, have been dated to the eighteenth century. “Valencia was a major exporter of tiles and textiles during the Spanish colonial period,” Bogdanovich explained. The church was eventually deconsecrated in the mid-nineteenth century and the building was demolished in the 1940s. To read about pre-colonial religion at an archaeological site just south of Lima, go to "Idol of the Painted Temple."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2018

Far From Home

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016

Man Meets Dog, Both Meet Death

Read Article
(Photo: Rubén Sánchez)

Digs & Discoveries May 1, 2011

Peru's Mummy Bundles

More than a thousand years ago, an adult and three small children were buried high atop Huaca Pucllana, a ceremonial complex in the center of what is now the modern city of Lima, Peru.

Read Article

Features September/October 2026

Cultivating Fields of Stone

Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

Read Article
Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap