CORUM, TURKEY—Three tombs dating to some 2,300 years ago have been discovered in a small cemetery at the Hittite capital city of Hattusha in central Turkey, according to a Türkiye Today report. “What distinguishes these graves is that they are surrounded by a circular stone structure,” said Andreas Schachner of the German Archaeological Institute. The circle measures about 23 feet in diameter. “In this newly discovered grave, the circle has been preserved very well,” he added. An intact, stone-lined tomb within the circle contained skeletal remains with a knife placed at the right shoulder. It is not yet clear if the remains belonged to a man or a woman. Most of the graves uncovered in the area contained the remains of women, Schachner said. Coins and cosmetic sets have been recovered from some of these burials. To read about an ancient festival celebrated at Hattusha, go to "Hurry Up and Celebrate."