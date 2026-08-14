JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Moche Pottery Center Excavated

News August 14, 2026

Aerial view of excavated building at Cerro Mayal, Peru
Courtesy Henry Tantaleán/Chicama Archaeological Program
SHARE:
Ceramic mold
Ceramic mold

LA LIBERTAD, PERU—The Art Newspaper reports that excavations at the site of Cerro Mayal in northern Peru's Chicama Valley are offering archaeologists a more refined understanding of the production of Moche pottery, which is known for its mold-made vessels and ornate painted decoration. The Moche culture inhabited sites along the northern coast from about A.D. 100 to 800. In the site's top layers, a team led by archaeologist Henry Tantaleán of the National University of San Marcos' Chicama Archaeological Program has unearthed copious amounts of ceramic production waste, potters' plates, and figurine molds, indicating that Cerro Mayal was a major pottery production center in the seventh century A.D. Adobe and stone structures with spaces for preparing the vessels functioned as pottery studios and homes for artists. “The ceramic production sites are much less known than the Moche pottery itself,” Tantaleán said. “That’s why our interest lies in understanding more deeply how these workshops functioned.” To read more about Moche pottery, go to "Painted Worlds."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

The Winds of Change

Huanchaco, Peru

Read Article
Courtesy Gabriel Prieto

Features May/June 2025

Peru’s Timeless Threads

More than 1,000 years ago, master weavers kept the ancient traditions of the Moche culture alive

Read Article
Jeffrey Quilter

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

The Making of a Moche Queen

Pañamarca, Peru

Read Article
Courtesy Lisa Trever

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

Update: Temple Times Two

Read Article
(Courtesy Lisa Trever)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap