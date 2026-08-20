LIMA, PERU—According to an Associated Press report, the bones of an adult have been uncovered near the base of Huaca Pucllana, an adobe pyramid constructed by the Lima culture some 1,400 years ago. Archaeologist Gladys Paz said that the bones are thought to belong to a man who may have been sacrificed during a ritual to close an underground channel linked to a ceremonial pool. The channel was lined with river stones rather than the small adobe bricks used to build many of the structures at Huaca Pucllana. The skeletal remains were found in the channel, resting on the left side, with the skull facing the pyramid and the Pacific Ocean, Paz explained. The remains will be analyzed for information on the person’s health status and possible cause of death. To read about other burials uncovered at Huaca Pucllana, go to "Peru's Mummy Bundles."
Human Remains Found at Peruvian Pyramid Site
News August 20, 2026
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