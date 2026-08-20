JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Human Remains Found at Peruvian Pyramid Site

News August 20, 2026

Aerial view of excavations at Huaca Pucllana, Lima, Peru
Peruvian Ministry of Culture
SHARE:

LIMA, PERU—According to an Associated Press report, the bones of an adult have been uncovered near the base of Huaca Pucllana, an adobe pyramid constructed by the Lima culture some 1,400 years ago. Archaeologist Gladys Paz said that the bones are thought to belong to a man who may have been sacrificed during a ritual to close an underground channel linked to a ceremonial pool. The channel was lined with river stones rather than the small adobe bricks used to build many of the structures at Huaca Pucllana. The skeletal remains were found in the channel, resting on the left side, with the skull facing the pyramid and the Pacific Ocean, Paz explained. The remains will be analyzed for information on the person’s health status and possible cause of death. To read about other burials uncovered at Huaca Pucllana, go to "Peru's Mummy Bundles."

Human remains at Huaca Pucllana, Lima, Peru
Human remains uncovered at Huaca Pucllana, Lima, Peru

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May 1, 2011

Peru's Mummy Bundles

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2018

Far From Home

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016

Man Meets Dog, Both Meet Death

Read Article
(Photo: Rubén Sánchez)

Features September/October 2026

Cultivating Fields of Stone

Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

Read Article
Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap