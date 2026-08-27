ŞANLIURFA, TURKEY—Yeni Şafak reports that an 11,000-year-old sculpture depicting a person sitting on a leopard has been unearthed in southeastern Turkey at the Neolithic site of Karahantepe. The 28-inch-tall sculpture was discovered on a bench situated along the wall of a circular structure measuring about 10 feet in diameter, said Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. The floor of the structure was paved with flat stones, he added. To read about other recent finds from Karahantepe, go to "Tales from the Neolithic," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.
Unusual Sculpture Uncovered in Southeastern Turkey
News August 27, 2026
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
Tales from the Neolithic
Karahantepe, Turkey
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
A Feminine Touch
Çatalhöyük, Turkey
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
Neolithic Piercings
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023
Farmers and Foragers
-
Features July/August 2026
Secrets of the Serpent
Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?Timothy E. Black
-
Features July/August 2026
Slinging Insults
Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemiesCourtesy Michael Eisenberg
-
Features July/August 2026
Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone
Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval ZimbabweAd/AdobeStock
-
Features July/August 2026
Tennis, Anyone?
Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France© Denis Gliksman, Inrap