Burial, Ghent, Belgium

GHENT, BELGIUM—VRT News reports that a cemetery was discovered next to a church in Ghent’s Flax Market when archaeologists tested the area for a safe place to plant a tree as part of a resurfacing project. Four skeletons were uncovered during the excavation, but archaeologists estimate that as many as 240 people may have been buried in five different levels at the site between the eleventh and eighteenth centuries. Excavation of the area has been put on hold and the tree will not be planted. To read about another discovery from Ghent, go to "If These Walls Could Talk."