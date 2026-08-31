JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Historic Cemetery Excavated in Ghent

News August 31, 2026

Human bones excavated in a cemetery in the Vlasmarkt of Ghent, Belgium
City of Ghent
SHARE:
Burial, Ghent, Belgium
Burial, Ghent, Belgium

GHENT, BELGIUM—VRT News reports that a cemetery was discovered next to a church in Ghent’s Flax Market when archaeologists tested the area for a safe place to plant a tree as part of a resurfacing project. Four skeletons were uncovered during the excavation, but archaeologists estimate that as many as 240 people may have been buried in five different levels at the site between the eleventh and eighteenth centuries. Excavation of the area has been put on hold and the tree will not be planted. To read about another discovery from Ghent, go to "If These Walls Could Talk."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2019

Foreign Funeral Rites

Read Article
(Courtesy Andrew Peachey/ArchSol)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018

Another Form of Slavery

Read Article
(Courtesy Fort Bend Independent School District)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018

Nomadic Necropolis

Read Article
(Courtesy Katherine Grillo )

The Archaeology of Gardens March/April 2018

Scientific Gardens

The Woodlands, Philadelphia

Read Article
(Franklinia alatamaha / Natural History Museum, London, UK / Bridgeman Images)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2026

Egypt's First Queen

How a trailblazing ruler pulled her realm back from the brink

Read Article
Beaded bracelets
© Araldo De Luca

  • Features July/August 2026

    Secrets of the Serpent

    Is a Native American origin story embedded in Ohio’s colossal earthwork?

    Read Article
    Serpent Mound
    Timothy E. Black

  • Features July/August 2026

    Slinging Insults

    Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

    Read Article
    Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
    Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

  • Features July/August 2026

    Inside Africa’s Houses of Stone

    Archaeologists are rethinking how kings shared power beyond the great capitals of medieval Zimbabwe

    Read Article
    Ad/AdobeStock

  • Features July/August 2026

    Tennis, Anyone?

    Discovering the origins of the peculiar racket game that swept sixteenth-century France

    Read Article
    King Louis XIII's jeu de paume court at the Palace of Versailles
    © Denis Gliksman, Inrap