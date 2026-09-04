JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Archaeologists Map Lower City of Nimrud

News September 4, 2026

SHARE:

UDINE, ITALY—La Brújula Verde reports that a team of researchers led by Daniele Morandi Bonacossi and Francesca Simi of the University of Udine have created a high-resolution map of the more than 800 acres surrounding the acropolis mound of Nimrud, an Assyrian capital in northern Iraq. This area, once protected by nearly five miles of defensive walls, was home to most of the ancient city’s population. The goal of the Nimrud Lower Town Archaeological Project is to reconstruct the daily life of these merchants, artisans, and non-elites of the Assyrian Empire. First, the researchers examined declassified satellite images, which revealed that the layout of the lower city was made up of well-preserved walls, gates, streets, and residential areas. Then they employed a differential global positioning system and a drone to produce a digital terrain model. A walking survey was then conducted to collect and map visible pottery fragments covering the entire city area. All of this data was combined and analyzed to reveal the distribution of settlements over the site from the third millennium B.C. through the Islamic period. Finally, a geophysical survey was conducted in several areas of the lower city, confirming the presence of streets, neighborhoods, large building complexes, walls, kilns, and pits. The team members plan to make additional geophysical surveys of the ancient city and verify their findings with excavations. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about plant DNA extracted from a brick excavated at Nimrud, go to "Ancient DNA Revolution: Modeling Assyrian DNA."

Recommended Articles

Features July/August 2024

The Assyrian Renaissance

Archaeologists return to Nineveh in northern Iraq, one of the ancient world’s grandest imperial capitals

Read Article
(Land of Nineveh Archaeological Project)

Features January 1, 2011

Ashur - Iraq

A section of the Assyrian capital of Ashur in central Iraq is gradually eroding into the Tigris River.

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2026

Gyrfalcons Over Baghdad

Dozens of birds gifted to medieval Abbasid caliphs were likely imported from Iceland

Read Article
Gyrfalcon
Tony Baggett/AdobeStock

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Hymn to Babylon

Sippar, Iraq

Read Article
© Anmar A. Fadhil, Department of Archaeology, University of Baghdad/Iraq Museum and the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

    Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE