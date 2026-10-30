CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—China Daily reports that Australian officials have repatriated the looted heads of two statues dating to the Northern Song Dynasty (A.D. 960–1127) to China. The sculptures, which depict a civil official and a military official, were taken from imperial mausoleums near Kaifeng, the Song Dynasty capital in central China. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Liu Jinsong said that the statues once stood guard at ancient tombs—the civil official at the Yongchang Mausoleum and the military official at the Yongyu Mausolem. The National Gallery of Australia acquired the sculptures in 1995. China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration requested their return in 2025. “The return of these two statues is not the end of their story,” Jinsong said. “It is a new beginning for research, conservation, and cultural heritage,” he added. To read about excavations at Kaifeng, go to “Bridge to the Past.”
Australia Repatriates Ancient Sculptures to China
News October 30, 2026
Recommended Articles
Features November/December 2026
Unearthing the Outlanders
New discoveries challenge ancient prophecies about the peoples living on China’s borders three millennia ago
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2026
Ancient China’s “Pony Express”
Han Dynasty postal horses had hard lives but evocative names—meet Wandering Hawk, Podgy and Lumpy, and Mr. Red Horse
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2026
Cat Trails
Features May/June 2026
Bridge to the Past
The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital
-
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social changePhoto © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the futureCourtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez
-
Features September/October 2026
Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?
Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohsCourtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition
-
Features September/October 2026
2,000 Years Under the Sea
The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed© ESAG/UNIGE